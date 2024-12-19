An encounter erupted early on Thursday between security forces and terrorists in the Kadder area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army and police forces are engaged in a joint operation following intelligence input regarding terrorist presence

File Pic

Listen to this article Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam x 00:00

An encounter erupted early on Thursday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Kadder area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a post by the Kashmir Zone Police on X (formerly Twitter), the authorities confirmed the commencement of the encounter and mentioned that police and security forces were actively engaged at the site. "Encounter has started at Kadder area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the tweet read.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps reported that the terrorists, upon being challenged, opened "a heavy volume" of fire, prompting a swift response from the security forces. The Chinar Corps issued a statement on X, detailing the operation. "OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress."

This encounter follows a series of recent operations in the region. On December 3, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in Srinagar district. Bhat had been linked to several terror attacks, including the killing of civilians at Gagangir in Ganderbal, and had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities across Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security meeting in the national capital later today, according to sources familiar with the matter. The meeting is expected to focus on critical security concerns, with a particular emphasis on the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources have confirmed that the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, will also be attending the meeting. The objective of the session will be to review and refine strategies aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region, especially in light of the ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from ANI)