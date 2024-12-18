Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of insulting icons and revered figures of Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar

Uddhav Thackeray

Listen to this article Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar reflect BJP's arrogance, says Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar show BJP's "arrogance" and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against him, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of insulting icons and revered figures of Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar.

He also claimed Shah would not have dared to make remarks about Dr Ambedkar without the backing of the BJP and the RSS.

"Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Ambedkar show the party's (BJP) arrogance and have exposed its true face," the former Maharashtra CM claimed, reported PTI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should act against Amit Shah for his remarks on Dr Ambedkar," Thackeray said, reported PTI.

The Sena (UBT) leader asked whether the BJP's allies -- Telugu Desam Party, JD(U), Ramdas Athawale's RPI and Shiv Sena, -- agree with Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

The opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged that Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him, reported PTI.

Congress general secretary-in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the Upper House.

Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker Rahul Narwekar in Nagpur

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

Aaditya later told reporters that he and his father extended good wishes to Fadnavis and Narwekar.

"We talked about taking a step towards showing political maturity and working together in the interest of the people of Maharashtra," the former minister said.

Aaditya said no discussion was held on the post of the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by Sena (UBT) legislators Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during their meeting with Fadnavis in the latter's chamber.

The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

The 15th legislative assembly is without LoP since none of the three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi could win 10 per cent of seats in the November 20 polls.

(With inputs from PTI)