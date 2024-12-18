Meets Fadnavis, congratulates new CM, expects united efforts from both sides

Uddhav Thackeray with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Nagpur on Tuesday

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray sympathised with Chhagan Bhujbal and the MLAs of Mahayuti who are upset because they have not been inducted into the cabinet. Thackeray said Bhujbal has been in touch with him and has felt bad about the veteran leader not being considered by Ajit Pawar and the Nationalist Congress Party.

“I felt very bad about Bhujbal. In fact, I feel deeply about others, too. Many people have gone there (Mahayuti) with great expectations. Some of them got to wear the jackets (were sworn in as ministers). Others are still waiting for it. I sympathise with them. What Bhujbal has said about not staying where he doesn't feel good is quite correct,” said Thackeray at a press conference in Nagpur on Tuesday. He was here to attend the Winter Session.



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray greets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Nagpur on Tuesday, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others were also present

When asked whether the upset MLAs were in touch with him, Thackeray said that he was getting messages. “They say I was correct. Experience is the best guide. They have got a perfect guru. Let them learn. Let's see if they improve. I have had my experience in 2019,” he said in a barb to the the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance, adding that Bhujbal hadn't contacted him after what had happened to him on Sunday, but said the former Sena leader had been in touch with him in the past.

Shinde Sena's minister Shambhuraj Desai demanded that Thackeray reveal the names of the MLAs who are in touch with him. He said his party too was contacted by Uddhav's MLAs.

Bhujbal still upset

In Nashik, Bhujbal reiterated that he was meted out injustice. His supporters were scheduled to meet under banner of Samata Parishad, a social organisation of other backward classes.



Chhagan Bhujbal addresses his supporters in Yevala in Nashik on Tuesday

On Monday, Bhujbal left for Nashik from Nagpur. He said he was not upset about losing a cabinet berth, but he was disappointed with the way he was treated by the party president Ajit Pawar. Bhujbal's supporters also protested in front of Pawar's Baramati residence demanding his inclusion. Meanwhile, Pawar didn't turn up at the session. NCP minister Narhari Zirwal said he would meet Bhujbal. He also said Pawar was in New Delhi for the past two days.

Uddhav meets Fadnavis

Later in the day, on Tuesday, Thackeray met CM Devendra Fadnavis to greet him. His son Aaditya, nephew Varun Sardesai, MLCs Anil Parab and Sachin Ahir, group leader in the Assembly Bhashkar Jadhav and Opposition leader in the council Ambadas Danve accompanied him. Thackeray and Fadnavis chatted in a joyous mood.

After the meeting, Thackeray said he expected the new government to work for the people. “I could not win the elections. They won and formed the government. People-friendly decisions are expected from them,” he said, adding that his party would continue to question the Mahayuti's win through public platforms.

Aaditya said the meeting was a step forward and that both sides should show political maturity to work together for the public welfare.

It is said that the Thackeray Sena would be staking claim to the post of the Opposition leader in the Assembly. It has the highest number of MLAs in the Opposition bloc but the strength doesn't suffice to have the post if rules are strictly applied. However, the Speaker may use his discretion to endorse a group leader of the biggest block.

Thackeray also met Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who said they did not discuss the Opposition leader's position.

The Thackeray-Fadnavis meeting came against the backdrop of Thackeray's criticism of the state and Centre. Thackeray said the bill to have ‘one nation one election’ was a tactic to divert attention from real issues. He demanded that the state give the women an increased cash amount of R2,100 immediately under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Thackeray said the BJP and Congress should stop trading charges over VS Savarkar and Pandit Nehru. “Both leaders have contributed to the country. The BJP and Congress should stop politics over this issue in the Parliament and talk about the future,” he said, asking the BJP about his party's demand for conferring the country's highest honour Bharat Ratna.