Uddhav Thackeray demanded a transparent election process before implementation of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

One Nation One Election proposal a bid to divert attention from key issues: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the Centre's move to introduce a bill on simultaneous polls in the Lok Sabha was an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country, reported the PTI.

Addressing reporters in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Uddhav Thackeray demanded a transparent election process before implementation of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal.

Uddhav also said that the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government should pay Rs 2,100 per month to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme as promised before the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 held last month.

Currently, women in the state get Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme.

On Tuesday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved in the Lok Sabha two bills which lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous polls in the country, with the opposition dubbing the draft laws as an attack on the basic structure.

Arjun Ram Meghwal moved for introduction the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election" and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi, according to the PTI.

"The One Nation One Election (proposal) is an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also slammed the Centre over shifting of the iconic painting depicting signing of documents after Pakistan army's surrender in 1971 war from the Army chief's annexe in South Block to the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The former state chief minister asked why was the painting shifted as it was a symbol of bravery of Indian soldiers, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs on expressed their full support for the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, which aims to synchronise national and state elections, calling it a "very important bill."

'One Nation, One Election' bill, which provides for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The listed agenda of Lok Sabha for Tuesday includes the Constitution Amendment Bill concerning simultaneous elections.

(with PTI inputs)