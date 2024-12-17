Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress, and other opposition leaders have strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, raising concerns about its impact on federalism and democracy.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, describing it as an unconstitutional move that seeks to centralise power while undermining the federal structure of the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi criticised the bill, stating, "The One Nation, One Election is being brought in the guise of centralising power again." She emphasised that the bill has been a matter of extensive deliberation in Parliament, with the Lok Sabha having already spent two days discussing the Constitution in detail. The debate, she noted, is expected to continue in the Rajya Sabha in the coming days.

According to ANI, Chaturvedi expressed concern over the implications of the bill on India's federal system, labelling it a veiled attempt by the central government to consolidate power. She stated, "Attacking the Constitution in this manner is very unfortunate. Tampering with the process of elections and working against federalism is one such way of centralising power." The MP also raised doubts about the purported cost-effectiveness of simultaneous elections, remarking that the government has yet to provide clarity on the financial feasibility of the proposal.

“I believe it is wrong and against the Constitution,” Chaturvedi asserted. She further predicted that the opposition would strongly resist the bill's introduction in the Lok Sabha, pushing for it to be referred to either the Select Committee or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny.

According to ANI reports, opposition leaders across party lines have also condemned the bill. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh categorically rejected the proposal, terming it "unconstitutional and a threat to democracy." Ramesh remarked, "The Congress party firmly, totally, and comprehensively rejects the One Nation, One Election Bill. We will oppose its introduction and demand that it be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee."

Ramesh went on to allege that the bill is part of a broader agenda aimed at replacing India's Constitution. "Amending the Constitution is one thing, but bringing a new Constitution is the real objective of the RSS and PM Modi," he claimed, further accusing the RSS of historically rejecting the Constitution for not aligning with Manusmriti.

ANI further reports that Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticised the government's approach, arguing that no all-party consultation had been held before presenting the bill. "The government brought this issue to divert attention from other important matters," he claimed, adding that the ruling party lacks the necessary majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to enact constitutional changes.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule also echoed the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to deliberate the matter thoroughly, while Congress MP K Suresh accused the bill of undermining democracy and India's federal system. He said, "The Congress party is strongly opposing this bill as it goes against the interests of our democracy and federal structure."

According to ANI, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also criticised the proposal, declaring that his party would oppose it on constitutional grounds. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted a formal notice in the Lok Sabha, outlining his objections based on "serious concerns regarding constitutionalism and constitutionality."

(With inputs from ANI)