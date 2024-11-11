JPC chief Jagdambika Pal, recently defended the study tours against allegations of impropriety, explaining that not all committee members need to be present at every meeting due to other commitments

JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. File Pic

Listen to this article JPC chief and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says 16 delegations to appear before JPC in Bhubaneshwar x 00:00

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is set to meet to discuss the 'Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024' in Bhubaneswar, the JPC Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, announced that 16 delegations have requested to present their views to the committee, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pal stated, "Today also JPC will meet in Bhubaneswar, in which 16 delegations have expressed their desire to appear before the JPC, which includes High Court lawyers, Islamic scholars, Odisha government officials, various social and minority organisations. I hope good suggestions will come and the entire JPC will consider them. We have covered Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, now we have to cover Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata."

Addressing the opposition's boycott of the JPC panel's study tour, Pal emphasised that the meetings aim to gather suggestions on the Amendment and listen to stakeholders.

"They are coming in large numbers. This is not a matter of politics. If the JPC is meeting all stakeholders and has done 25 meetings in Delhi and travelling to states is to have more participants who can give suggestions. The opposition is making it an issue. We are listening to people who could not travel to Delhi," he added.

BJP MP and JPC member on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, Aparajita Sarangi confirmed that they would hear from key stakeholders across Odisha.

Sarangi said, "We are going to listen to the key stakeholders from all across Odisha and more than 16 organisations have come forward and they'll be placing their views before the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Five members would remain present, including the chairperson and we will have an extensive hearing."

Pal on Sunday defended the study tours against allegations of impropriety, explaining that not all committee members need to be present at every meeting due to other commitments.

"Even during Parliament sessions, it never happens that all MPs are present during every debate of every session... The purpose of the study tour of the JPC is not if all members are present or not. The purpose is to give the administration, waqf board, minority commissions and all stakeholders of the state it visits, a chance to be heard," he told ANI.

However, JPC member and Congress MP Jaiwaid on Sunday criticised the study tours.

"When we saw that our opinions were not being considered, we were left with no other option but to boycott it, so we are not participating in any tour. I think out of 31 members, 12-14 (are not participating). So, when 1/3rd of the members are not there, what is the use of it? You have to hear both types of opinions," he told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)