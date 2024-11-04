Rahul Gandhi wants civil war in country: Giriraj Singh on Waqf row

Singh's reaction comes amid the Waqf board row after opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf amendment bill walked out of the meeting to register their protest last week

Giriraj Singh. File pic

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that he wants to create a situation of civil war in the country over the Waqf board issue.

"When Hindus in Bangladesh faced religious atrocities, Congress leaders including Salman Khurshid and others said that scenes like Bangladesh would be recreated in India. Rahul Gandhi wants to create civil war in the country in the name of the Waqf Board, for which he is bringing in new toolkits. The wrongdoings of Congress and this dream of Rahul Gandhi will not be realised," Singh said, adding that it was in Congress' DNA to tell lies.

The issue has also been in the limelight in Karnataka where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the Congress government in the state, alleging that they are sending notices to farmers to take away their land.

However, Karnataka Ministers including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have clarified that no farmers would be evicted from their land. Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, earlier slammed the BJP over the Waqf row and said that the allegations dubbed by the opposition party in the state were "politically motivated."

"This is nothing but politically motivated. I want to ask the BJP, during their tenure, did the Waqf Board shut its doors? Was it shut? There was nothing happening during the BJP tenure. They say one thing and do another," said Kharge.

On November 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a strict directive to officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers concerning Waqf land issues, emphasising that no disturbances should be caused to the farmers, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

Karnataka's Minister for Housing, Waqf, and Minority Affairs, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, stated on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised this issue because the Maharashtra elections and by-polls are approaching.

Khan emphasised that he is not a minister solely for the Muslim community but for all.

"They (BJP) bring up this issue because Maharashtra elections and by-polls are near. I have been holding Waqf Adalat sessions not just recently but for the past nine months. Am I a minister only for the Muslim community? I represent all communities," said Khan.

