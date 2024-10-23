Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar speaks out following the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee during a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. He emphasizes the government's commitment to addressing injustices within the Waqf Board.

BJP government aims to address claims over Waqf properties, says Sukanta Majumdar. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suspended after disruptive behaviour during Waqf Bill session. The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 focuses on reforms like digitisation and transparency.

The ongoing discussions surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 took a dramatic turn recently, culminating in the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar responded to the unfolding events by emphasising the government’s commitment to addressing perceived injustices within the Waqf Board.

Speaking to reporters, Majumdar asserted, “Our government is trying to remove the injustice within the Waqf Board. For instance, they are claiming a 1500-year-old temple as Waqf property. The age of Islam is about 1400 years, and in India, it’s even less. So, how can a 1500-year-old temple be classified as Waqf property? This is nothing but a tactic for vote bank politics,” as per ANI.

The incident that led to Banerjee’s suspension occurred during a JPC meeting dedicated to the Waqf Bill, which aims to introduce major reforms, including the digitisation of records, stricter audits, and mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied waqf properties. The session was attended by notable figures, including retired judges and esteemed lawyers from the Supreme Court.

As reported by ANI, Banerjee's suspension stemmed from a heated altercation with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay. According to sources, the Trinamool Congress MP had already spoken multiple times and sought another opportunity to address the committee. However, Gangopadhyay raised an objection, leading to a confrontational exchange.

In a moment of frustration, Banerjee picked up a glass water bottle and struck it against the table, injuring himself in the process. He then hurled the broken bottle towards the chairman, prompting the adjournment of the meeting. This outburst highlights the rising tensions surrounding the Waqf Bill and the broader political atmosphere in the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has stirred considerable debate, is intended to bring about significant changes in the management and transparency of waqf properties. The ongoing discussions reflect broader concerns over governance and accountability within these boards.

Majumdar’s comments serve to reiterate the government’s stance on reforming the Waqf Board and tackling issues that have persisted for years. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the implications of these discussions will undoubtedly resonate throughout West Bengal and beyond.

(With inputs from ANI)