Supreme Court stops move to shift madrassa students

Top court blocks NCPCR directive, halts UP and Tripura’s action

SC ordered the communications of the NCPCR issued on June 7 and June 25 this year should not be acted upon. Representation pic/iStock

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of the communications issued by child rights body NCPCR urging states to shift students of unrecognised madrassas to government schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate, appearing for Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, that the communications of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and consequential actions of some of states needed to be stayed.

The organisation has challenged the action of Uttar Pradesh and Tripura governments directing that students of unrecognised madrassas should be shifted to government schools.

The top court ordered the communications of the NCPCR issued on June 7 and June 25 this year should not be acted upon. It also said the consequential orders of the states shall also remain stayed. It also permitted the Muslim body to make states, other than Uttar Pradesh and Tripura as parties to its petition.

