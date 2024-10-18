SC closes proceedings against Isha Foundation

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce before the court a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

SC had halted police probe against Vasudev’s ashram. File pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings in a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation at Coimbatore.

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud noted that both the women were major and have stated that they were residing at the ashram voluntarily and without any coercion.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also noted that in pursuance of its October 3 order, the police has submitted a status report before it. On October 3, the top court had effectively halted the police probe into the alleged illegal confinement of two women at the Foundation’s ashram at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

