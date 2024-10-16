Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: ‘CBI probing with utmost seriousness’

Updated on: 16 October,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, submitted the fifth status report of the agency before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: ‘CBI probing with utmost seriousness’

Junior doctors take part in a protest march. Pic/PTI

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: ‘CBI probing with utmost seriousness’
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Supreme Court that the investigation in the rape and murder case of a doctor working at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was going on with "utmost seriousness".


Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, submitted the fifth status report of the agency before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. "Investigation was going on in the matter with utmost seriousness. The charge sheet in the matter was filed on October 7 against accused Sanjay Roy and a Sealdah court has taken cognisance," he said.


The top court observed that the CBI report indicated that the agency was probing the role of other persons as a part of its ongoing investigation and sought a further status report within three weeks.


