Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, submitted the fifth status report of the agency before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra

Junior doctors take part in a protest march. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: ‘CBI probing with utmost seriousness’ x 00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Supreme Court that the investigation in the rape and murder case of a doctor working at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was going on with "utmost seriousness".

ADVERTISEMENT

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, submitted the fifth status report of the agency before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. "Investigation was going on in the matter with utmost seriousness. The charge sheet in the matter was filed on October 7 against accused Sanjay Roy and a Sealdah court has taken cognisance," he said.

The top court observed that the CBI report indicated that the agency was probing the role of other persons as a part of its ongoing investigation and sought a further status report within three weeks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever