Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Doctors threaten nationwide strike

Junior doctors during their hunger strike. Pic/PTI

An association of doctors has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to address grievances of junior medics who have been protesting over the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the state-run RG Kar hospital here.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), in a statement issued on Thursday, has said that it would declare a nationwide “complete shutdown of medical services” in case “any harm befalls brave junior doctors” who have been on fast unto death at Kolkata’s Esplanade area.

“We are extremely concerned about the deteriorating health conditions of the junior doctors while visuals emerge on social media of you engaging in festivities, ignoring their pleas. We urge you to understand the gravity of the situation, acknowledge the importance and take immediate and decisive action to address their grievances, as time is running out,” the statement said.

Jr doc hospitalised

One of the medics on hunger strike was hospitalised after his health condition deteriorated, a senior doctor said. The medic was identified as Aniket Mahato. “Aniket Mahato’s condition worsened and his parameters were not good. He was taken to RG Kar hospital and will be admitted to the intensive care unit,” senior doctor Subarna Goswami said.

