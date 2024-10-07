Junior doctors of West Bengal enter third day of protest, to hold rally on Tuesday over their demands following the Kolkata rape-murder case

Junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front on October 5 began an indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata over the RG Kar rape and murder case, demanding that the State government fulfil their long-pending demands. The protest is being held at Dharmatala, where doctors are refusing to resume work until their issues are addressed. Pic/PTI

The protesting junior doctors in West Bengal have entered the third day of their fast-unto-death agitation on Monday, demanding justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim, who was found dead on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College. The state government has remained silent on addressing their concerns, reported news agency PTI.

The medics announced their plans to organise a rally from College Square to Dharmatala in Kolkata on Tuesday at 4.30 pm over their demands following the Kolkata rape-murder case.

"Tomorrow, we will also be holding a symbolic hunger strike at all medical colleges and hospitals across the state. Representatives of various doctors' associations will take part in it. This will start at 9 AM Tuesday and will continue till 9 PM. We will also hold a rally in Kolkata. We, on behalf of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum, invite all those who have been beside us since Day 1 of our protest," one junior medic said.

Six junior doctors began their fast-unto-death on the evening of October 5, with one more joining later.

Senior members of the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal are considering to join the fast in solidarity with their colleagues.

"Our fast-unto-death agitation is on. We have not received any message from the state government. We will continue the protest until all our demands are met. No external pressure will be able to move us from our path of protest seeking justice for our deceased sister... It's now or never," Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor, told PTI.

The doctors participating in the fast-unto-death agitation include Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College, Arnab Mukhopadhyay of SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC medical college.

Two senior doctors, Srabani Maitra and Srabani Chakraborty, also started a 24-hour fast to support the junior medics, with more senior doctors expected to join. "We have joined the young doctors to support them. Moreover, 10-13 other senior doctors will join them. They will also fast for the next 24 hours," Mitra said. Both Mitra and Chakraborty are former students of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"We are checking the health parameters of those who are on an indefinite fast. They have been fasting for over 36 hours. This may hamper their health and we do not want to take any chance. The West Bengal government will be held responsible in case of any fatality," one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

Tensions escalated when the Kolkata Police allegedly prevented the installation of bio-toilets at the protest site. To maintain transparency, the junior medics have installed CCTV cameras where their colleagues are holding the protest.

The protest has gained widespread support, with large crowds and several celebrities joining in solidarity. The junior doctors had previously called off a 'total cease work' on October 4, which had disrupted healthcare services across state-run hospitals.

The doctors' key demands include securing justice for the murdered medic, immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, accountability for alleged administrative incompetence and action against corruption in the department.

Other demands include a central referral system, better hospital infrastructure, bed vacancy monitoring, and improved on-call rooms and washrooms.

Additionally, they seek increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, the swift filling of healthcare workers, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV.

The protest followed the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College. It previously led to a 42-day cease work that ended on September 21 after assurances from the state government.

(With inputs from PTI)