Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Attacked by patients family junior docs at hospital near Kolkata launch cease work protest

'Attacked' by patient's family, junior docs at hospital near Kolkata launch cease-work protest

Updated on: 28 September,2024 09:27 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The condition of the patient, a middle-aged woman who suffered from acute breathing problems, was critical, a junior doctor said.

'Attacked' by patient's family, junior docs at hospital near Kolkata launch cease-work protest

Representative Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
'Attacked' by patient's family, junior docs at hospital near Kolkata launch cease-work protest
x
00:00

Junior doctors of the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kamarhati near Kolkata launched a cease-work protest on Friday night after some of them were allegedly beaten up by the family of a patient who died during treatment.


The condition of the patient, a middle-aged woman who suffered from acute breathing problems, was critical, a junior doctor said. Following her death, a mob of around 20 people went on a rampage at the hospital and thrashed nurses and junior doctors who were on duty, he alleged.


"We have been repeatedly demanding proper security in the outpatient department and hospital wards. But today's incident proves that the state administration is yet to wake up to our demand for safety. Till our demands for adequate safety are met, the cease work will continue," he said. He claimed six people, including nurses, were beaten by the mob.


A senior official of Barrackpore police commissionerate said the hospital administration has lodged a complaint in the matter at the local police station and an investigation is underway. He said security at the hospital compound has been intensified following the incident and a police patrol was keeping vigil near the hospital main gate.

West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum member Kinjal Nanda said, "Our repeated demand for the safety of junior doctors have not been fulfilled by the administration. We will declare our next course of action in the wake of this incident by tomorrow. We don't want a rerun of the RG Kar case."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news kolkata

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK