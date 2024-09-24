RG Kar hospital incident case: MLA appears before CBI

Ghosh is believed to have played ‘an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor’, he said

Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before CBI officers on Monday in connection with its probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar hospital, officials said.

Ghosh, TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10.30 am, they said. “We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.

