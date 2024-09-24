Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > RG Kar hospital incident case MLA appears before CBI

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Ghosh is believed to have played ‘an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor’, he said

BJP activist break barricades during protest. Pic/PTI

Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before CBI officers on Monday in connection with its probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar hospital, officials said.


Ghosh, TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10.30 am, they said. “We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kolkata central bureau of investigation news national news west bengal India news india

