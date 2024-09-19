Sandip Ghosh's licence was cancelled under various provisions of the 1914 Bengal Medical Act. He is currently facing allegations over financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital, which came to light following the Kolkata rape-murder case

File/Pic

Listen to this article Kolkata rape-murder: Medical registration of RG Kar hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh revoked x 00:00

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) cancelled the registration of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar hospital on Thursday, an official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, Ghosh, who is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Kolkata rape-murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, has been removed from WBMC's list of Registered Medical Practitioners on Thursday, September 19.

His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the 1914 Bengal Medical Act, the official told PTI.

Ghosh served as the principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023. He was transferred from RG Kar last year in October but inexplicably returned to that position within a month. He continued to remain as the principal at the hospital till the Kolkata rape-murder case came to light.

CBI arrested Ghosh on September 2 , following an investigation into the alleged corruption at the college and hospital during the Kolkata rape-murder probe.

The investigation was ordered by a single bench of the Calcutta High Court (HC), which directed the central agency to probe the matter.

Later, according to a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), during the probe into the Kolkata rape-murder case, he was found to be "deceptive" while answering important questions in the polygraph test and layered voice analysis.

The central probe agency added charges of evidence tampering against him on September 15.

CBI also alleged that Ghosh got information about the Kolkata rape-murder incident at 9.58 am on August 9 but he did not make the police complaint immediately, and later made a "vague complaint" through the medical superintendent-vice principal, even though the victim was declared dead at 12.44 pm.

"He did not try to get an FIR (first information report) lodged immediately. Rather, a new theory of suicide was introduced, which is not possible as per the external injury visible on the body of the victim that was undressed at the lower part," CBI alleged.