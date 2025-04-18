Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2025 02:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On KL Rahul's birthday, the cricketer and his wife actress Athiya Shetty revealed the name of their baby girl

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul with Evaarah

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reveal their baby girl's name on latter's birthday
On his birthday, cricketer KL Rahul delighted fans by revealing the name of his baby girl with wife Athiya Shetty. The beautiful couple shared a collaborative post on social media, introducing their daughter and posting an adorable family picture of the three of them.


Athiya and KL reveal name of baby girl


They have named their daughter Evaarah, which means "Gift of God." Sharing the joyful news, the couple wrote, "Our baby girl, our everything.🪷 Evaarah / इवारा ~ Gift of God"


 
 
 
 
 
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their daughter in March, 2025.  The celebrity couple took to Instagram onMarch 24, to share the good news.

“Blessed with a baby girl," they posted on Instagram, along with a painting of two swans.

 
 
 
 
 
Suniel Shetty on becoming a grandfather

Recently, Suniel Shetty took to his social media to pour his heart out and express his joy at welcoming the little princess. He took to his LinkedIn account and dropped a long post in which he described the joy the ‘simplest of things’ brings.

The actor wrote, “It’s funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I’ve learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things.”

Further, while talking about how becoming a grandfather feels, he wrote, “Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s a happiness that’s pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, trying to create something meaningful. And I’m proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters.”

Athiya's work front

On the work front, Athiya has appeared in films like 'Hero', 'Mubarakan', co-starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' marked her last onscreen appearance alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

