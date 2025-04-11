KL Rahul's team Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their homeground in a thrilling match on Thursday

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Cricketer KL Rahul put up an impressive show at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as his team Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). KL's unbeaten 93 helped the team soar through and beat RCB on their homeground. After winning the match, KL Rahul had quite an aggressive and emotional celebration on the field. His wife and actress Athiya Shetty reacted to the moment.

Athiya showers love on KL Rahul

Actress and new mother Athiya Shetty melted hearts with her adorable admiration for cricketer husband KL Rahul. She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Rahul. In the image, the cricketer is seen lifting his bat after the victory of the match, which was held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

For the caption, Athiya shared a mushy message for her husband and wrote: “This guy, uff!”

About DC vs RCB match

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals, led by the spin attack of Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Vipraj Nigam (2/18), restricted the home side to 163/7 in their 20 overs, with standout knocks played by Phil Salt (37 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Tim David (37* in 20 balls, with two fours and four sixes). This happened despite a powerful 61-run stand between Salt and Virat Kohli (22 in 14 balls, with a four and two sixes),

Delhi Capitals were then reduced to 58/4, but Rahul, along with Tristan Stubbs, showed resistance as they compiled an unbeaten stand of 111 runs for the fifth wicket to take their team to a clinical win. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53, consisting of seven fours and six sixes, while Stubbs scored 38* off 23, with four boundaries and a six, in the team's fourth win.

Athiya and KL Rahul welcome baby girl

On the personal front, Rahul and Athiya were blessed with a baby girl last month. The celebrity couple took to Instagram onMarch 24, to share the good news.

“Blessed with a baby girl," they posted on Instagram, along with a painting of two swans.

On the work front, Athiya has appeared in films like 'Hero', 'Mubarakan', co-starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' marked her last onscreen appearance alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.