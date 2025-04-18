Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar stated that nearly Rs 1,300 crore has been disbursed to hospitals since March and assured that necessary funds would be released as needed

Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar (above) directed officials to ensure that accident victims get timely and cashless treatment up to Rs 1 lakh. Pic/ @abitkar_prakash

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that accident victims will now receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 1 lakh at empanelled and other emergency hospitals.

Chairing a review meeting, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar directed officials to ensure that accident victims get timely and cashless treatment up to Rs 1 lakh.

According to PTI, Abitkar warned that action would be taken against anyone found violating the health scheme.

Abitkar stated, "The number of empanelled hospitals under the scheme will be increased from 1,792 to 4,180. This process would be carried out transparently through committees chaired by district collectors," reported PTI.

A study committee has been formed to consider increasing the number of procedures covered, revising rates, including costly treatments like organ transplants, and incorporating primary healthcare services into the scheme, Abitkar stated.

Abitkar directed the committee to submit its report within a month.

"To assist the public, a separate mobile app will be developed to provide information on hospitals under the scheme, bed availability, and to register complaints," Abitkar said, reported news agency PTI.

Each empanelled hospital should organise a health camp every month and treat at least five patients under the cashless scheme, he said. Elected representatives should be included in these camps and the events should be publicised in advance, the minister noted.

"To accelerate the distribution of Ayushman (Bharat) cards, the government will involve ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ration shop owners and citizen service centres. The honorarium for these workers will also be increased," the minister added, reported PTI.

Abitkar said nearly Rs 1,300 crore has been disbursed to hospitals since March and assured that necessary funds would be released as needed. "The implementation of this scheme must be completely transparent. Any kind of malpractice will not be tolerated," he warned, reported PTI.

Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead

Two people were killed and four others injured, including the driver, in a road accident that occurred around 5 am on Monday on the Eastern Freeway near the Orange Gate off-ramp in Sewri.

The crash involved a white Maruti Eeco van carrying seven individuals from Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa near Thane. The group was reportedly travelling to Mumbai to procure fish when the driver allegedly lost control and rammed into a divider due to rash and negligent driving. Despite repeated pleas from the passengers to slow down, the driver, Chetan Nandu Patil, continued speeding, which ultimately led to the fatal accident. “He did not listen even though we kept asking him to slow down,” said complainant Khushboo Rajbhar.

Following an alert, the Sewri police rushed to the scene and, with the help of medical staff and Sewri mobile units, transported all victims toJ J Hospital. Two passengers, identified as Vinod Rama Vaidya, 52, and Anita Ramji Jaiswar, 60, were declared dead before arrival by hospital authorities.

(With PTI inputs)