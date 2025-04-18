Gujarat: Six killed in road accident in Patan

An official said the accident occurred near Sami village on the Sami-Radhanpur highway around 11.30 am

Six persons travelling in an auto rickshaw were killed after their vehicle collided with a state transport bus in Gujarat’s Patan district on Thursday, police said.

Prime facie, it appears that the bus driver lost control of the wheel while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision, said the official, adding that has investigation has been launched.

