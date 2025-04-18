Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat Six killed in road accident in Patan

Gujarat: Six killed in road accident in Patan

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Patan
Agencies

An official said the accident occurred near Sami village on the Sami-Radhanpur highway around 11.30 am

Representation pic

Six persons travelling in an auto rickshaw were killed after their vehicle collided with a state transport bus in Gujarat’s Patan district on Thursday, police said.  


An official said the accident occurred near Sami village on the Sami-Radhanpur highway around 11.30 am. 


Prime facie, it appears that the bus driver lost control of the wheel while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision, said the official, adding that has investigation has been launched.


gujarat Accident india India news national news

