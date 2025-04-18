The Station House Officer (SHO) of Malkapur rural police station, Sandeep Kale, said 3 people are in critical condition

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 35 injured after bus carrying 'Dev Darshan' devotees collides with truck in Buldhana x 00:00

A total of 35 people have been injured, with 10 being admitted to the hospital after a bus carrying devotees going for 'Dev Darshan' from Nashik to Shirdi collided with a parked truck in Buldhana, according to police officials on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Malkapur rural police station, Sandeep Kale, said 3 people are in critical condition.

Doctor Ananta Magar, General Surgeon of the Civil Hospital, said that the devotees had come from Andhra Pradesh for the darshan, reported ANI.

"10 patients have been admitted to Buldhana Civil Hospital. The devotees from Andhra Pradesh who were going to Nashik and Shirdi for Dev Darshan, their bus met with an accident...35 people have been injured," the Doctor told ANI.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

Earlier on April 16 in Kerala, a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees met with an accident, leading to the death of 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar.

The accident took place in Kanamala village near Erumeli in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Reportedly, the bus was carrying 42 devotees.

Fire engulfs private bus near Pune; no casualties

In another incident, a private bus caught fire, possibly due to a short circuit, on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on the outskirts of Pune on Thursday, police said, reported PTI.

There were no reports of any injuries as all passengers managed to exit the vehicle safely before the fire engulfed the bus, they said.

According to police, the incident took place near Khed Shivapur around noon, reported PTI.

As smoke began to billow from the vehicle, the driver halted the bus, and passengers immediately alighted, reported PTI.

"The entire bus was gutted in the fire. No one was harmed. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames," said an officer from Rajgad police station, reported PTI.

Preliminary information suggests a short circuit might have triggered the fire, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)