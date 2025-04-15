Three people died and 19 others were injured after a truck rammed into a Madhya Pradesh Transport bus in Buldhana district on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on the Khamgaon-Nandura road and is under police investigation.

In a tragic road accident that occurred early Tuesday morning, three individuals lost their lives and 19 others sustained injuries when a speeding truck collided with a passenger bus in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. The accident took place at approximately 8 am on the Khamgaon-Nandura road, according to PTI.

As per PTI reports, the bus operated by the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department was en route from Amravati in Maharashtra to Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh when the collision occurred near Amsari Fata, a junction known for frequent vehicular movement. The truck reportedly hit the bus with considerable impact, leading to significant damage and casualties.

According to PTI, three persons were declared dead at the scene, while 19 others sustained injuries of varying severity. Local residents and passers-by immediately alerted emergency services, and the injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital in Khamgaon for medical attention. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released.

Eyewitnesses claim that the impact of the crash was severe enough to throw some passengers off their seats, while several were trapped inside the vehicle until help arrived. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.

Maharashtra: Five killed in bus-SUV collision in Buldhana In an another incident earlier this year, five persons were killed in a collision between a bus and an SUV in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday morning, reported news agency PTI. A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said, reported PTI. Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the two vehicles, he said. Efforts were on to extricate the driver of the private bus from its mangled front cabin, the official added. Man on morning walk dies in hit-and-run accident in Pune In another incident, a 49-year-old man was killed during his morning walk after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Undri area of Pune on Tuesday, police said, reported PTI. Sujit Kumar Singh was apparently flung against the roadside wall after being struck by the vehicle around 6.40 am. He died on the spot, reported PTI. "Although there was no CCTV camera at the accident site, we have recovered footage from nearby housing societies. One recording shows him jogging 70-80 meters from the spot with a car visible seconds later," said an official of Kalepadal police station, reported PTI. It is suspected that the same car hit him, but its number was not visible in the CCTV footage, he said. Police have collected CCTV footage from eight locations in the vicinity and are working to identify and track down the vehicle, the official said. (With inputs from PTI)