Home > News > India News > Article > Junior doctors refuse to call off strike

Junior doctors refuse to call off strike

Updated on: 19 September,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

According to a statement issued following the conclusion of their general body meeting, which had started around 6.30 pm and went on till well past midnight, the protestors called the state’s administrative measures “only partial victory” of their movement

Junior doctors refuse to call off strike

Junior doctors continue to protest. Pic/PTI

Junior doctors refuse to call off strike
Junior doctors agitating over RG Kar murder early Wednesday said they will continue their sit-in and not join duty, despite the state appointing Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief, replacing Vineet Goyal, and removing two senior health department officials, giving in to the medics’ earlier demands.


According to a statement issued following the conclusion of their general body meeting, which had started around 6.30 pm and went on till well past midnight, the protestors called the state’s administrative measures “only partial victory” of their movement.



ED raids TMC MLA’s home


ED has seized several documents during the nearly 20-hour-long search operation at the residences and nursing home of TMC MLA Sudipto Roy in connection with its probe into financial irregularities at the RG Kar hospital, an officer said.

