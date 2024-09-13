RG Kar case: Court turns down CBI plea for narco test on prime accused

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2024 10:20 PM IST  |  Kolkata
The central probe agency had appealed to the city-based Sealdah court, seeking permission to conduct the test on Sanjay Roy

Representational Pic/File

A local court on Friday turned down CBI’s appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital, an officer said.


The arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, denied to undergo the test, he said.



Roy had initially agreed to take the test but later changed his mind, CBI sources claimed.


The central probe agency had appealed to the city-based Sealdah court, seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy.

"The accused did not agree to undergo the narco analysis test when the judge asked him about it," the officer said.

The CBI was planning to conduct the narco test on Roy to cross-check his version in the case.

The accused was earlier brought to the Sealdah court, where the judge spoke to him personally to find out whether he had any objection to the test.

During a narco analysis test, the drug - sodium pentothal - is injected into the body of the subject, which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer said.

"In most cases, the accused gives the true information," the officer said.

The CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.

Meanwhile, a CBI team on Thursday went to the RG Kar hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9, and spoke to several officers besides visiting departments as a part of its investigation.

Later in the evening, they also took the parents of the deceased doctor to the state-run hospital.

"We asked them some specific questions as well," the officer said, adding, they left for home after around two hours.

The CBI took over the case from the Kolkata Police upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.

west bengal kolkata sexual crime central bureau of investigation India news national news

