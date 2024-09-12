West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday offered to resign 'for the sake of people' and said she also wants justice for Kolkata rape-murder victim

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Thursday offered to resign "for the sake of people" and said she also wants justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim. Banerjee also urged the protesting doctors to return to work, adding that she has "no greed" for the CM post, but is "more concerned about justice" for the Kolkata rape-murder victim and treatment for ordinary citizens, news agency ANI reported.

The victim was a postgraduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors have been on a strike for a month, demanding justice for their colleague.

The Bengal CM also assured that no action would be taken against the protesting doctors.

"I tried my best to sit with the junior doctors. I waited three days for them hoping that they would come and settle their problems. Even when they didn't accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, I waited three days with my highest officials, including the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, the DG (Director General of Police) and my MoS (Minister of State). I am sorry. I apologise to the people of this country and the world who are supporting them (doctors), please give your support. I don't have any problem. We want justice for the victim. We want justice for the common people so that they get treatment. We want the doctors to join their duty as per the Supreme Court's instructions. Though, three days have passed after the Supreme Court's order, we are not taking any disciplinary action because sometimes it is our duty to tolerate," the CM said.

She also said that it would not be possible to live-stream the meeting with doctors as the Kolkata rape-murder case is subjudice.



"We were waiting for the doctors for 2 hours 10 minutes. We had urged the protesting doctors to come with an open mind. The deadlock can be resolved through talks only. In the past two days also, we waited for two hours. Our duty is to forgive them. Today, the Chief Secretary wrote to the delegation to come to ensure the smooth running of the healthcare infrastructure in the state. Today the meeting was of safety of doctors. We are open-minded about live streaming but the matter is subjudice. We had mentioned that it would be recorded but live-streaming won't be possible," Banerjee said.

The CM stated that she intended to hold a joint press conference with the doctors to resolve the impasse.



"We had mentioned that 15 representatives came come but in reality 34 were there. We allowed everyone but they did not enter the hall. For an open discussion, we did not invite anyone else from the health department. Already, 27 people have died. Many people are dead in homes without treatment. More than 7 lakh people are not getting service. It has been 32 days and junior doctors as well as several residential doctors are not working. There are 1,500 serious cases," Banerjee informed, adding that the medical colleges under her Trinamool Congress government has gone up to 35 from 12 in the past 11 years.



"We have built 43 super-speciality hospitals. SC said that after the deadline, the state can take action. Still, we called them. Many senior doctors are working under difficult conditions. Today we were hoping for a breakthrough. We have again forgiven them," she added.



Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said he will not share any public platform with CM Banerjee in view of "people's outcry" over the Kolkata rape-murder case, which has led to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital impasse, news agency PTI reported.



In a video message, Bose also said he will "socially boycott" the Bengal CM.



"I will not be sharing any public platform with the chief minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations," Bose said.

"I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of the victim of RG Kar and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties," he added.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)