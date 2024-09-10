Doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday continued their protest over the Kolkata rape-murder incident. On Monday, the Supreme Court reminded the authorities that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work today

People paint slogans on a road during a protest over the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Monday. Pic/PTI

Doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continued their protest on Tuesday, demanding action over the Kolkata rape-murder incident, news agency ANI reported.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had emphasised that no punitive measures should be taken against doctors if they return to work by Tuesday. The court warned, however, that failure to do so would leave the state government free to take disciplinary action.

Aniket Mandal, President of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at the hospital, stated that doctors would not return to work unless their demands are met.

"We want normalcy, but our demands are legitimate. The state must agree, and only then will we resume work. We seek the arrest of all culprits, the formation of a disciplinary action committee by the health ministry, and the suspension of Sandip Ghosh," Mandal told ANI.

The doctors are also demanding feedback from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the motive behind the Kolkata rape-murder incident, disciplinary action against Ghosh, the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, and assurances regarding the safety of doctors and health staff both in West Bengal and across India.

Dr Soumyadip Roy, a junior doctor involved in the protests, echoing these demands, stated, "If our demands are met by 5 pm, we will return to work. We need clear feedback from CBI on the motive and involvement in the RG Kar case, action against Sandip Ghosh, and the resignation of Commissioner Goyal. We also demand safety for doctors and health staff nationwide."

A month on since the Kolkata incident

Protests erupted after the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, when her body was found in the seminar hall of the institution. Both citizens and medical professionals have joined in the demonstrations.

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) renewed its call for doctors to return to their duties, warning of the increasing human toll caused by their absence. The party highlighted a recent case where a man from Hooghly died after being denied critical treatment, questioning how many more lives would be lost before the medical community resumed work.

In a social media post, TMC said, "One tragedy after another — the human cost of doctors abstaining from duty is rising. This time, a man from Haripal, Hooghly, lost his life after being denied treatment. We acknowledge the concerns behind the protests, but how many more lives must be lost before the medical fraternity fulfils its duty?"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged doctors to return to work, reiterating the Supreme Court's request during an administrative meeting on Monday. "I also request doctors to return to duty, and if they wish to meet me, I am always available," she said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a fresh status report next week regarding the ongoing investigation into the Kolkata rape-murder case.

