Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty win best actor awards; KGF 2, PS-1 win big
Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Neena Gupta Best Supporting Actress
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Kolkata doctor rape murder Mamata leads protest rally demands justice for medico

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mamata leads protest rally, demands justice for medico

Updated on: 16 August,2024 04:21 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally in Kolkata, demanding justice for a woman doctor allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital last week.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mamata leads protest rally, demands justice for medico

Mamata Banerjee

Listen to this article
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mamata leads protest rally, demands justice for medico
x
00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital last week.


TMC activists, who accompanied Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the chief minister has already made.



The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.


A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

A group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store in the early hours of Thursday.

The mob also damaged CCTV cameras at the state-run health facility and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor there and demanding security at their workplace.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI mamata banerjee trinamool congress sexual crime kolkata west bengal India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK