Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Agitating doctors seek meeting with Mamata Banerjee

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Write to the CM to resolve RG Kar impasse; want discussion live-streamed

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Agitating doctors seek meeting with Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors during their second day of ‘dharna’ Pics/PTI

Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday sent an email to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking an appointment to discuss the ongoing impasse arising out of the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty medic at a state-run hospital here last month. 


In their mail, the medics mentioned that they were open for the meeting “anytime and anywhere”, provided that the entire discussion must be streamed live, a doctor said.



Doctors hold up stethoscopes and shout slogans in KolkataDoctors hold up stethoscopes and shout slogans in Kolkata


“We have written to the CM madam for a meeting, which could be arranged anytime today or tomorrow and anywhere of her choice. But the meeting should be streamed live,” one of the junior doctors told PTI.

The agitating doctors, who have been demonstrating outside the state health department office for more than 22 hours, demanding that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education (DHE), and the director of health services (DHS) be removed from their posts.

CM to review medical situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting on Thursday to review the functioning of Health Facilities and improvement of safety and patient services. It will be held at 1 pm in the state secretariat.  Principals, directors and Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal of all Medical College and Hospitals, all police chilefs, district magistrates and chief medical officers of health of all districts have also been invited in this meeting.

