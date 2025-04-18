Terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu

'Poonch district is dealing with a new wave of terrorism over the last 1.5-2 years,' says Inspector General of Police, Jammu, BS Tuti. Representational Image

The Indian Army’s Romeo Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation for the fourth straight day on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, searching for terrorists suspected to be hiding in the Lasana forest area.

The search operation began on Tuesday after a gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists on Monday night.

Security forces have sealed off the area and are carrying out intensive search operations in the dense forest regions.

Terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu, an official informed, reported ANI.

Speaking on the operation, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, BS Tuti said the district has been dealing with a new wave of terrorism for the last one and a half to two years.

BS Tuti added that an action has been formed to locate the terrorists in the area.

"Poonch district is dealing with a new wave of terrorism over the last 1.5-2 years. Today, a meeting was held with the Army and we have formed an action plan. We have marked certain areas where the presence of terrorists is there. Action will be taken, and you will get to see the results also in the coming days," Tuti stated, reported ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, amid the ongoing operations and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army reiterated its commitment to continue its operations across the union territories until "terrorists are eliminated".

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) range, Shridhar Patil, said, "Until terrorists are eliminated, the operations will go on. The people of the area have given full support to the security forces. These operations show good coordination of security forces," reported ANI.

"Vacation of illegally occupied territories": MEA slams Pak Army Chief's remarks on Kashmir

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday responded to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments on Kashmir, emphasising that the view of Kashmir being a "jugular vein" is baseless.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday in New Delhi, on the comments by Pakistan Army chief terming Kashmir as a jugular vein, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied territories by that country."

He further said that the reputation of Pakistan as the epicentre of global terrorism will not decrease.

"Pakistan may try very hard, but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish. The extradition of Rana serves as a reminder to Pakistan that it needs to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attacks, whom it continues to shield," Jaiswal said.

(With ANI inputs)