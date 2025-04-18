Deputy CM Ajit Pawar backs Maharashtra’s decision to make Hindi compulsory as a third language in primary schools, while reiterating that Marathi will always be the state’s foremost language

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has come down heavily on political parties criticising the government’s recent decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools. According to PTI, Pawar accused detractors of creating “unnecessary disputes” in the absence of substantive issues.

Speaking at the inauguration of a national memorial dedicated to the Chapekar Brothers in Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday, Pawar emphasised that Marathi as the mother tongue would always retain its pre-eminent status in the state. “Marathi is our mother tongue and will always have first preference in the state,” he reiterated.

As per PTI reports, the Maharashtra government’s move marks a shift from the current practice of teaching two languages at the primary level. The inclusion of Hindi as a mandatory third language comes as part of the phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 curriculum, the state’s school education department confirmed.

Critics, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, have slammed the policy, warning that their party would not permit what they called the Centre’s ongoing attempt to "Hindi-fy" regional identity. The Congress, too, has opposed the move, arguing it constitutes an imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

Responding to such criticism, Pawar told reporters, “Some people are creating disputes over the Hindi language only because they have nothing else to do. English is already widely used across the country, and similarly, Hindi is spoken in many Indian states. While there is an ongoing debate about whether Hindi is the rashtra bhasha (national language), I do not wish to enter that argument.”

Pawar underlined the importance of promoting all three languages - Marathi, Hindi, and English, while asserting that Marathi would always hold primacy in Maharashtra. “Marathi must remain intact and continue to grow,” he said, adding that the government was committed to strengthening its presence.

Pawar also pointed out that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Marathi received the long-pending status of a classical language. “The NDA government displayed the will to make it happen, a decision that had been stuck in Delhi for several years,” he noted.

Further, he revealed that plans are underway to establish a Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai, which will serve as a dedicated hub to promote the language’s heritage, literature, and future growth.

