“Ghosh appeared before our sleuths for questioning,” an official at the central agency said

Members of the SKM stage a protest march. pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal grilled for 13th day straight x 00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday continued to question Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a medic, an official said. Ghosh appeared for questioning before the central agency for the 13th consecutive day. “Ghosh appeared before our sleuths for questioning,” an official at the central agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the former principal of the state-run hospital, where the body of the trainee doctor was recovered on August 9, has already been questioned by the CBI for over 130 hours. Following orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run hospital, from Kolkata Police.

Mamata denies threatening junior doctors

CM Mamata Banerjee asserted that she did not threaten junior doctors, who have been continuing ceasework for 21 days now. Banerjee said that some people accused her of threatening the agitating junior doctors, which is falss. “Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false,” she said on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever