Kolkata doctor rape murder case Ex principal grilled for 13th day straight

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal grilled for 13th day straight

Updated on: 30 August,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies

Top

“Ghosh appeared before our sleuths for questioning,” an official at the central agency said

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal grilled for 13th day straight

Members of the SKM stage a protest march. pic/PTI

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal grilled for 13th day straight
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday continued to question Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a medic, an official said. Ghosh appeared for questioning before the central agency for the 13th consecutive day. “Ghosh appeared before our sleuths for questioning,” an official at the central agency said.


According to sources, the former principal of the state-run hospital, where the body of the trainee doctor was recovered on August 9, has already been questioned by the CBI for over 130 hours. Following orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run hospital, from Kolkata Police.



Mamata denies threatening junior doctors


CM Mamata Banerjee asserted that she did not threaten junior doctors, who have been continuing ceasework for 21 days now. Banerjee said that some people accused her of threatening the agitating junior doctors, which is falss. “Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false,” she said on X.

