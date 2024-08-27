The cases read together account for cognisable offences and are non-bailable in nature, a senior Calcutta High Court lawyer said. CBI is investigating the Kolkata rape-murder case

Activists shout slogans and display banner during a protest. Pic/PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the FIR the agency has filed in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the institution during his tenure.

The agency has slapped Section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) which covers unlawful acceptance of gratification by a public servant.

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The cases read together account for cognisable offences and are non-bailable in nature, a senior Calcutta High Court lawyer said.

Besides Ghosh, the CBI has also registered cases against one M/s Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jorehat, Banipur, Howrah, M/s Eshan Cafe of 4/1, H/1, JK Ghosh Road, Belgachhia, Kolkata and one M/s Khama Louha.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a written complaint lodged by Debal Kumar Ghosh, special secretary to the state health department.

Min slams Mamata over stalled safety measures

Lambasting the West Bengal government for its alleged failure to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has said the state has not taken any step to start the remaining 11 fast track special courts in spite of a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Devi criticized the West Bengal government for failing to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

