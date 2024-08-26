Kolkata rape-murder accused face lie detection test

Four, including prime suspect Sanjay Roy, already put through polygraph test

Security personnel stand guard during a raid. Pics/PTI

The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday. Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said. Four people including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said.

The CBI has sought permission from court to put seven people including Roy and former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh through the lie detector test. The test cannot be used as evidence during the trial but findings give the agency a direction for the further probe.



Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh looks on as CBI personnel raid his residence

A team of polygraph specialists flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi is conducting the tests, they said. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the 31-year-old medic was found in the Seminar hall of the medical college.

CBI raids Kolkata med officials

CBI sleuths on Sunday conducted searches on the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institute, officials said. The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

At least seven officers of the central probe agency have been questioning Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8 am, while others were grilling Vashisth, the former medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital, and another professor of the forensic-medicine department of the medical establishment, among others, they said.

