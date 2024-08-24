CBI, which is probing the Kolkata rape-murder case, has registered the FIR against Dr Sandip Ghosh following orders from the Calcutta High Court in the alleged corruption at RG Kar hospital. The court has granted the central investigation agency three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17

Citizens protest against the Kolkata rape-murder near the city's Rabindra Sarobar lake on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata rape-murder: CBI registers FIR against ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh x 00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Kolkata rape-murder case, has registered a first information report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following orders from the Calcutta High Court (HC), news agency ANI reported.



The investigation into alleged corruption was initiated after a single bench of HC directed the central agency to probe the matter.



On Saturday morning, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Calcutta HC visited the CBI office at Nizam Palace in the city, to hand over the crucial documents related to the case. The central agency, acting promptly, filed the FIR after receiving the documents and then submitted the report's copy to the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court.



CBI sources confirmed that the investigation is now underway, and further actions will be taken based on the evidence collected.



Meanwhile, a team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi, reached the West Bengal capital to conduct a polygraph test in the Kolkata rape-murder case. Sources said that the polygraph test will be conducted on Saturday itself on Ghosh, the main accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case – Sanjay Roy – four doctors and a volunteer, following permission from HC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court has granted CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, and the central agency will have to present its findings in the case on September 17.



On Tuesday, while hearing the suo motu case into the incident, the Supreme Court had ruled that the security of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital must be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The decision comes amid a period of heightened agitation in West Bengal, with various protests taking place by different groups of citizens, over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9. The deployment of CISF personnel is expected to strengthen security measures and help maintain public order.

Meanwhile, the doctors of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Indira Gandhi Hospital and several other hospitals called off their strike on Thursday after the Supreme Court appealed to the members of the medical fraternity to get back to work. The Resident Doctors Association of Indira Gandhi Hospital has also officially called off its 11-day strike in protest against the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical Hospital. The apex court said that once they resume their duties, the court will prevail upon the authorities to not take adverse action against the doctors who went on strike or protested.



(With ANI inputs)