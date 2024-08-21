Kolkata rape-murder case | Supreme Court: Can’t wait for tragedy to protect the doctors

Supreme Court flags lack of safety in hospitals, demands urgent reforms

The Supreme Court expressed concern on Tuesday over the lack of workplace safety in healthcare institutions and said the country cannot wait for a rape or killing for real changes to take place on the ground. The apex court was hearing a suo-motu case related to the alleged rape and killing of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said nationwide protests following the brutal incident have brought the issue of lack of institutional safety for doctors to the forefront. Medical associations have consistently raised the issue, the court observed while pointing out that medical professionals in the performance of their duties have been unfortunate targets of violence.

“The constitutional value of equality demands nothing else and will not brook compromises on the health, well-being and safety of those who provide healthcare to others. The nation cannot await a rape or murder for real changes on the ground,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Please trust us: SC

“Please trust us,” the SC said while requesting the doctors protesting across the country to call off the strike and resume work. The court said abstention from work of doctors affects those that are in need of medical care. “We earnestly appeal to all the doctors that we are here to ensure that their safety is the matter of highest national concern. Please trust us, that is why we have not left the matter to HC,” court said.

SC blasts WB govt

Terming the rape and murder case of a medic at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as horrific, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over delay in filing FIR in the matter. Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the top court said this incident raises systematic issue regarding safety of doctor across India.

SC forms task force

Observing that the safety and well-being of doctors is a matter of national interest, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring their safety and security in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months, the court said. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said a lack of institutional safety norms at medical establishments against both violence and sexual violence against medical professionals is a matter of serious concern.

