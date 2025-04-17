Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par will release on June 20, with the trailer likely attached to Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, giving it a two-week box office window

In Pic: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is all set to make his grand comeback with the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The RS Prasanna directorial is creating quite a lot of buzz, and now it looks like Aamir Khan has already decided on a release date for his upcoming film, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. As per a report, while Aamir was initially considering a May 30 release, he has now decided to push the release by almost one month to ensure that the film gets a good window at the box office without any competition.

Aamir Khan’s film to release on June 20

As per a News18 source, "Aamir initially considered a May 30 release, but the June 20 window gives him a two-week clean run at the box office. He’s looking to make the most of the relatively open June calendar."

The source further claimed that Aamir is quite confident about the film and already has an entire promotional strategy ready. As of now, it is claimed that the trailer of the film will be released soon, and there are talks about the trailer being attached to Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's Raid 2. “The idea is to leverage Raid 2’s high footfall to maximize visibility for Sitaare Zameen Par,” the source said. “Though knowing Aamir, there’s always room for a last-minute switch if he feels something could work better."

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par

Earlier, while talking about the similarity of the title with Taare Zameen Par, Aamir said during an interview, "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won’t be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par, and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film; this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you."

Aamir Khan further added, "The theme is the same, that’s why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws but have something special, so we are taking forward this theme." In Taare Zameen Par (2007), Aamir’s character, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, helps Darsheel Safary’s Ishaan Awasthy, a dyslexic young boy. However, it would be the opposite in Sitare Zameen Par. He shared, "In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues, help me. It’s the opposite."