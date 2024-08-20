The CBI cautioned the public regarding a fake letter in its name doing the rounds on social media related to investigation into rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Medical College Hospital

Doctors in parts of country has been protesting against the incident. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI issues statement regarding fake letter doing rounds, check details x 00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday issued an official statement regarding fake letter in Kolkata rape and murder case doing rounds on social media platforms.

The CBI cautioned the public regarding a fake letter in its name doing the rounds on social media related to investigation into rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Medical College Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata.

The CBI termed the letter and its content as fake which mentions the name of a CBI officer seeking withdrawal of investigation into the case. The agency has clarified that there is no such officer working in the CBI headquarters and has urged people not to fall prey to this letter.

Meanwhile, the CBI continued its investigation on Tuesday into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier, according to the ANI.

On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

On Monday, the West Bengal government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an inquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R. G. Kar Hospital during the period from January 2021 until date.

Demanding justice, prominent artists of the Bengal music industry protested on Monday against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Monday evening, several artists, including actor Saheb Chatterjee, radio personality Mir Afsar Ali and others, came on the streets to express their outrage over the matter, the ANI reported.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes. Civil societies and doctors across States protested against the incident, demanded severe punishment for the accused, and sought safety and security for themselves. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has also taken note of the case, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leading a bench that will hear the matter on Tuesday.

(with ANI inputs)