Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar also raised concerns over the impact of road-widening works near LIC Colony on the Ayappa Mandir Road in Borivali (West), where several trees were found to be affected

Throughout the inspection, key tests such as slump tests, cube tests, moisture content checks, and FDD evaluations were conducted

During a late night inspection of the ongoing concrete roadworks across the western suburbs, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar issued several key directives aimed at enhancing quality control and environmental responsibility in road construction projects under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Addressing the importance of durability and strength in roadworks, Bangar made it compulsory to conduct Field Dry Density (FDD) tests at all sites where Dry Lean Concrete (DLC) layers are being laid. This testing ensures that the soil beneath has the required compaction before applying Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC). The DLC, a dry mixture with a lower cement ratio, forms a base layer to support heavier traffic loads. Post-compaction via road rollers, the FDD test confirms adequate compaction levels. If results are unsatisfactory, additional rolling is required. One of the prominent concerns raised by Bangar was the impact of road widening works near the LIC Colony on the Ayappa Mandir Road in Borivali (West), where several trees were found to be affected. He instructed that the road alignment be modified wherever trees are at risk, and that maximum efforts be taken to preserve greenery during development. "Tree conservation must be prioritised, and harm to existing trees should be avoided," he stated.



On Wednesday night, Bangar visited multiple sites in Mumbai's western suburbs, including Santacruz (East),



Reviewing projects under Phases I and II, Bangar sought detailed information on roads likely to be completed by May 31, especially those that could be finished junction-to-junction. He emphasised the importance of synchronised progress and quality, stating that speed should not compromise construction standards.



He also inspected Jogeshwari East’s Hanuman Nagar, where ongoing works are adjacent to recently completed sections in Natwar Nagar. He advised engineers to connect new and existing roads in a planned manner, ensure joint quality to prevent cracks, and clean stormwater and sewage lines prior to the monsoon. Further, he instructed the team to avoid debris and construction materials from blocking drainage systems.



In several locations, where construction requires traffic diversion, Bangar urged prompt follow-up for



Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (West), and Borivali (West). At Santacruz and Goregaon, the groundwork involving DLC was underway, setting the stage for subsequent PQC application. Reviewing projects under Phases I and II, Bangar sought detailed information on roads likely to be completed by May 31, especially those that could be finished junction-to-junction. He emphasised the importance of synchronised progress and quality, stating that speed should not compromise construction standards. He also inspected Jogeshwari East's Hanuman Nagar, where ongoing works are adjacent to recently completed sections in Natwar Nagar. He advised engineers to connect new and existing roads in a planned manner, ensure joint quality to prevent cracks, and clean stormwater and sewage lines prior to the monsoon. Further, he instructed the team to avoid debris and construction materials from blocking drainage systems. In several locations, where construction requires traffic diversion, Bangar urged prompt follow-up for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Mumbai Traffic Police to avoid delays. On Tuesday alone, concrete totalling 3,116 cubic metres was poured across 101 roadwork locations in the western suburbs, reflecting a marked increase in pace.

“The momentum in project execution is evident,” Bangar said, while also stressing that this must go hand-in-hand with quality assurance. Roads not yet under construction must be safeguarded against developing potholes, and additional manpower should be deployed where necessary to complete pending works efficiently, he directed the officials. The additional civic commissioner said that work from start to finish must remain under tight control, with daily reports compiled and any hurdles swiftly escalated to senior management.



Bangar began the inspection tour with an unannounced visit to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Road between Santacruz East and Kalina Military Camp. Here, certain sections were under concrete layering, while others had deteriorated shoulders. He instructed engineers to complete junction-to-junction work on this stretch by May 31, 2025 and make the remaining sections motorable using mastic treatment.



Throughout the inspection, key tests such as slump tests, cube tests, moisture content checks, and FDD evaluations were conducted. The results were reported as satisfactory.



The site visits were also attended by Professor Solomon Debbarma from IIT-Bombay, Chief Engineer (Roads & Traffic) Girish Nikam, Deputy Chief Engineer (Western Suburbs) Sanjay Borse, and representatives from the quality control team.