Breaking News
Abu Asim Azmi: I provided two to three clinics in every Mankhurd ward
Mumbai: Bhandup boy falls to death in open gutter
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
My husband Ravindra Waikar did a lot for voters, they will vote for me: Manisha
Mumbai: Train commuters want single transport authority like London
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter used travellers’ phones, avoided electronic devices
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years they know me Bala Nar

Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar

Updated on: 12 November,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Anant (Bala) Bhiku Nar, candidate for Shiv Sena (UBT), has dedicated 35 years to serving the Jogeshwari constituency, confident that his experience and strong local ties will resonate with voters. Nar intends to prioritise the expansion of the congested Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, improve pedestrian safety, and strengthen last-mile connectivity.

Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar

Anant (Bala) Nar, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate for Jogeshwari East

Listen to this article
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
x
00:00

Anant (Bala) Bhiku Nar, Shiv Sena (UBT)


How do you view your competition against Manisha Waikar, the wife of Ravindra Waikar, who has represented the constituency three times as an MLA and is currently the Mumbai North West MP?
A public representative earns their position based on the work they’ve done personally. As an MLA and now MP, Ravindra Waikar is well-known to the people. However, I believe Manisha Waikar lacks experience in politics and social work. I have been serving this area for 35 years as a loyal Shiv Sainik, and my association with Uddhav Thackeray has shaped who I am today—everything I have achieved is due to my party. I am confident that the people will fully support me.


The previous MLA may have had the people’s expectations, but unfortunately, they were not taken into confidence, leading to dissatisfaction. I have a personal connection and open dialogue with every voter in my constituency, and I am committed to seeking their guidance to address and resolve the issues once I am elected.


What are your ideas about public amenities such as roads, pedestrian footpaths, and last-mile connectivity?
The Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, a vital arterial route, runs through this constituency. However, despite having an MLA for 15 years, the crucial issue of widening the stretch from Sham Nagar Talao to the Western Express Highway remains unresolved, causing significant traffic congestion during peak hours. Additionally, the existing Development Plan (DP) roads in the constituency need proper construction and maintenance, which will be a top priority for me.

Pedestrian safety is another key concern, along with improving last-mile connectivity. I am committed to holding regular follow-up meetings with the relevant departments to ensure these issues are addressed and resolved effectively.
 
Water supply, pollution, and lack of open spaces and green cover are becoming major issues. As a Mumbai MLA, what initiatives would you take?
With the growing population, water scarcity is an increasing concern, and I have a proposal to ensure a more reliable water supply for my constituency. Regarding green cover, protecting our existing greenery, especially the forests in Aarey, is more important than ever as we face the challenges of climate change.

It is common practice to transplant or plant compensatory trees in distant areas or even different districts, but this approach is ineffective. I believe that tree plantations should be carried out in the same area or nearby locations where trees are being removed to maintain the local environmental balance.
 
Redevelopment is a common issue, and Jogeshwari East has a number of new private and SRA schemes coming up. How do you intend to tackle this issue?
Areas like Meghwadi and Shiv Tekdi in Jogeshwari East have slums that have been around for over 60 years Implementing SRA schemes in these areas and other pockets will be one of my top priorities once I am elected.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jogeshwari Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK