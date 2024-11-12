Anant (Bala) Bhiku Nar, candidate for Shiv Sena (UBT), has dedicated 35 years to serving the Jogeshwari constituency, confident that his experience and strong local ties will resonate with voters. Nar intends to prioritise the expansion of the congested Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, improve pedestrian safety, and strengthen last-mile connectivity.

Anant (Bala) Nar, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate for Jogeshwari East

Anant (Bala) Bhiku Nar, Shiv Sena (UBT)

How do you view your competition against Manisha Waikar, the wife of Ravindra Waikar, who has represented the constituency three times as an MLA and is currently the Mumbai North West MP?

A public representative earns their position based on the work they’ve done personally. As an MLA and now MP, Ravindra Waikar is well-known to the people. However, I believe Manisha Waikar lacks experience in politics and social work. I have been serving this area for 35 years as a loyal Shiv Sainik, and my association with Uddhav Thackeray has shaped who I am today—everything I have achieved is due to my party. I am confident that the people will fully support me.

The previous MLA may have had the people’s expectations, but unfortunately, they were not taken into confidence, leading to dissatisfaction. I have a personal connection and open dialogue with every voter in my constituency, and I am committed to seeking their guidance to address and resolve the issues once I am elected.

What are your ideas about public amenities such as roads, pedestrian footpaths, and last-mile connectivity?

The Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, a vital arterial route, runs through this constituency. However, despite having an MLA for 15 years, the crucial issue of widening the stretch from Sham Nagar Talao to the Western Express Highway remains unresolved, causing significant traffic congestion during peak hours. Additionally, the existing Development Plan (DP) roads in the constituency need proper construction and maintenance, which will be a top priority for me.

Pedestrian safety is another key concern, along with improving last-mile connectivity. I am committed to holding regular follow-up meetings with the relevant departments to ensure these issues are addressed and resolved effectively.



Water supply, pollution, and lack of open spaces and green cover are becoming major issues. As a Mumbai MLA, what initiatives would you take?

With the growing population, water scarcity is an increasing concern, and I have a proposal to ensure a more reliable water supply for my constituency. Regarding green cover, protecting our existing greenery, especially the forests in Aarey, is more important than ever as we face the challenges of climate change.

It is common practice to transplant or plant compensatory trees in distant areas or even different districts, but this approach is ineffective. I believe that tree plantations should be carried out in the same area or nearby locations where trees are being removed to maintain the local environmental balance.



Redevelopment is a common issue, and Jogeshwari East has a number of new private and SRA schemes coming up. How do you intend to tackle this issue?

Areas like Meghwadi and Shiv Tekdi in Jogeshwari East have slums that have been around for over 60 years Implementing SRA schemes in these areas and other pockets will be one of my top priorities once I am elected.