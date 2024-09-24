Manisha Waikar may contest Assemby constituency as Shinde Sena candidate

Ravindra Waikar, the Mumbai North West MP. File pic/Atul Kamble

With Ravindra Waikar now the MP for Mumbai North West, there is speculation that his wife, Manisha Waikar, may contest the Jogeshwari East Assembly constituency as a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate.

Among Shiv Sena members in the Jogeshwari Assembly constituency, there is talk that Manisha will contest in the upcoming Assembly election under the Mahayuti and Shiv Sena banner. Over the past few months, since Ravindra Waikar became an MP, Manisha has become more active, with her pictures now appearing on Shiv Sena banners in Jogeshwari.

Ravindra Waikar’s wife Manisha is alongside her husband on banners in Aarey Milk Colony. Pic/Shadab Khan

“Ravindra Waikar is now the MP, which has expanded his responsibilities. Waikar saheb has a massive following in the Jogeshwari East Assembly constituency, and there are talks among our cadres that Manisha vahini might contest from Jogeshwari East. Manisha vahini has become very active, frequently visiting the constituency and attending party programmes,” said a party worker from the Eknath Shinde faction in Jogeshwari.

The narrow margin by which Ravindra Waikar won the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat, defeating Amol Kirtikar of Shiv Sena (UBT), highlighted interesting voting patterns across the constituency’s six Assembly segments. Surprisingly, Waikar, the sitting MLA of Jogeshwari East, faced a significant challenge in his home area.

Looking at the data for the Mumbai North West constituency, in the Jogeshwari East Assembly segment, Waikar secured 72,118 votes, while Kirtikar received 83,409 votes, giving Kirtikar a lead of over 11,000 votes in Waikar’s own constituency.

While several names are being discussed for the upcoming election, Shiv Sena (UBT) faction Shakha Pramukh from Ward 52, Sandeep Gadhave, has already started preparations to contest from Jogeshwari East.

There is also talk that the sizable Muslim population in the Jogeshwari East constituency could play a decisive role in the upcoming polls. In the 2019 Assembly election, Shiv Sena and BJP contested together, and the latter’s votes played an important role in Waikar’s victory.

90,654

No. of votes Waikar secured in 2019 Assembly polls

Some relatives who could be in the fray

. Varun Sardesai, cousin of Aaditya Thackeray, may contest from Bandra East as a Maha Vikas Aghadi and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.

. Sunil Raut, sitting MLA from Vikhroli and brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, is expected to be repeated as the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate.

. Sitting MLA Yamini Jadhav from Byculla, wife of Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav, will likely be repeated as the Mahayuti candidate.

Past electoral wins

. In the 2019 Assembly election, Ravindra Waikar won from Jogeshwari East with 90,654 votes, securing a lead of 58,787.

. In the 2014 Assembly election, Waikar won with 72,767 votes, securing a lead of 28,962 votes.