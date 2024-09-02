Breaking News
Ravindra Waikar gets 4 weeks' time to respond to plea in Bombay HC challenging his election

Updated on: 02 September,2024 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shinde Sena candidate Waikar had won the North West constituency by a razor-thin margin of 48 votes. Allegations of malpractice soon surfaced.



Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar after being declared the winner on June 4. Pic/Satej Shinde


The Bombay High Court has granted four weeks to Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai North West constituency, Ravindra Waikar, to respond to a petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar, stated media reports. Reportedly, Kirtikar has challenged Waikar's election as MP in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 alleging malpractices on the latter's part. 


In the closely contested General Elections 2024, Shinde Sena candidate Waikar had won the North West constituency by a razor-thin margin of 48 votes. Allegations of malpractice soon surfaced. Amol Kirtikar wrote to the police seeking a recount of votes while Surendra Arora and Bharat Khimji Saha filed a formal complaint. Kirtikat had then announced that he would file an election petition for the same. 



The case grew murkier when one of Waikar's kin was spotted using a mobile phone inside the centre in Goregaon where votes were being counted on June 4 which is a strict no-no. 


The cops registered an FIR against Mangesh Pandilkar--a relative of Waikar--and also booked Dinesh Gurav, an ENCORE (poll portal) operator with the Election Commission (EC), for allegedly giving his device to Pandilkar.    

This is breaking news. Further details awaited

