Pic: Screengrab/X

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently captured the hearts of fans when he took a moment at the Mumbai airport to click a selfie with a wheelchair-bound elderly fan. Dhoni, who had taken over the captaincy duties from Ruturaj Gaikwad for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, continues to make headlines not just for his leadership but for his kind gestures.

After a tough debut match as captain, where CSK suffered a heavy defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni bounced back with a match-winning performance in the game against Lucknow Super Giants, showcasing his signature finishing skills.

CSK's recent arrival in Mumbai ahead of their next match against Mumbai Indians saw Dhoni and his team getting ready for another challenging battle. Despite being surrounded by security personnel, Dhoni found time to make an elderly fan's day by offering her a special gesture.

The lady, sitting in a wheelchair, was hoping to get a glimpse of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter. Upon noticing her, Dhoni took her phone and clicked a selfie with her, a simple yet meaningful act that sparked widespread praise on social media.

Woman sitting on a wheelchair requested MS Dhoni for a selfie and he himself took a selfie with her. ❤ pic.twitter.com/fPbl2WsCAq — ' (@WorshipDhoni) April 16, 2025

On the field, at 43, Dhoni continues to prove that age is just a number. His calm demeanour and calculated approach to the game have made him one of the most successful captains in IPL history. In a recent match against LSG, CSK found themselves in a difficult position, languishing at 111/5 with 56 runs still needed in the final five overs.

Dhoni, however, stepped up with a commanding 26 off just 11 balls, leading his side to victory with a strike rate of 236.36. His leadership and sharp cricketing acumen, combined with his ability to remain unruffled under pressure, saw him guiding CSK across the finish line. Shivam Dube, playing alongside Dhoni, showcased his own explosive nature while being cautious when needed. Dube’s smart play in the final overs helped CSK secure the win.