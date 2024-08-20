The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court took up the case suo motu

Doctors stage a protest against the Kolkata rape-murder at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court sets up National Task Force for doctors' safety x 00:00

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force includes Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, among others.



Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court took up the case suo motu and directed the taskforce to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.



The court said the Task Force would also prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working space for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors.



The top court further asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the investigation in the rape and murder case. The West Bengal government has been asked to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar Hospital on August 15.



During the hearing, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed, "The Kolkata incident raises safety issues of doctors across the country. We are deeply concerned about the fact that the name, photo and video clip of the Kolkata rape victim were published all over India. The law prohibits publishing victims' names," the CJI observed.



The court also raised questions on the actions of the Kolkata Police on the day of the murder. The court observed, "It appears that crime was detected in the early hours of the morning and no FIR (first information report) was filed".



Denying this, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that an unnatural death case was already registered in the case.



SC, however, reiterated that until late at night, there was no FIR that suggested it was a clear case of murder.



The CJI then said, "We are setting up a national task force and want them to give recommendations on the modalities to be followed across the country for safety of senior and junior doctors.



Meanwhile, the FAIMA Doctors Association welcomed the apex court's decision to set up the National Task Force. FAIMA requested the court to include representation from interns, resident doctors as well as faculties along with government officials.



SC has now listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.



The court said the West Bengal State is expected to restrain on the peaceful protests and that the power of the state is not unleashed on peaceful protests.



The apex court remarked that as more and more women are joining the work force, the country cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground.



The CJI further noted that the existing enactments do not address institutional safety standards for doctors and medical workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With ANI inputs)