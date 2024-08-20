The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the Calcutta High Court (HC) in which it acquitted an accused in a sexual assault case and made 'objectionable' observations advising adolescent girls to 'control sexual urges'

The apex court had taken cognisance of some of the observations made by HC's division bench and initiated a writ petition on its own, observing that judges are not expected to "preach" while writing judgments. File pic

Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta HC verdict which advised adolescent girls to 'control sexual urges'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the Calcutta High Court (HC) in which it acquitted an accused in a sexual assault case and made "objectionable" observations advising adolescent girls to "control sexual urges".

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said it has passed several directions for the authorities on dealing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Oka, who pronounced the verdict on behalf of the bench, said directions have also been issued on how judgments should be written by the courts.

The top court had on December 8 last year criticised the verdict and termed as "highly objectionable and completely unwarranted" some observations made by the Calcutta HC.

The apex court had taken cognisance of some of the observations made by HC's division bench and initiated a writ petition on its own, observing that judges are not expected to "preach" while writing judgments.

The West Bengal government had also challenged the verdict passed on October 18, 2023, in which these "objectionable observations" were made by HC.

In its judgment, the lower court had observed that female adolescents should "control sexual urges" as in the "eyes of the society she is the loser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes".

The court had made the observations while hearing an appeal by a man who was awarded a 20-year sentence for sexual assault. Following HC's acquittal of the accused, the matter was taken up by the apex court. On January 4, it had observed that certain paragraphs in the lower court's verdict were "problematic" and writing such judgments was "absolutely wrong".

In its order passed on December 8 last year, the apex court referred to certain observations made by HC and said, "Prima facie, the said observations are completely in violation of the rights of the adolescents guaranteed under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India."

It had observed that the issue before the Calcutta HC was about the legality and validity of the order and judgment dated September 19/20, 2022, by which a man was convicted of offences under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code as well as section 6 of POCSO Act.

"As per the order of the Chief Justice of India, suo motu writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India has been initiated mainly due to sweeping observations/findings recorded by the division bench of the high court of Calcutta in the impugned judgment," it had said.

The apex court had said in the appeal against the conviction that HC was called upon to adjudicate only on the merits of the appeal and nothing else.

"But we find that the high court has discussed so many issues which were irrelevant. Prima facie, we are of the view that while writing a judgment in such an appeal, the judges are not expected to express their personal views. They are not expected to preach," it had said.

In its verdict, the high court had acquitted the man stating that it was a case of "non-exploitative consensual sexual relationship between two consenting adolescents, though consent in view of the age of the victim is immaterial".

The high court had said it is the duty/obligation of every female adolescent to "protect her right to the integrity of her body; protect her dignity and self-worth; thrive for the overall development of herself transcending gender barriers; control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of the society she is the loser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes; protect her right to autonomy of her body and her privacy".

"It is the duty of a male adolescent to respect the aforesaid duties of a young girl or woman and he should train his mind to respect a woman, her self-worth, her dignity and privacy, and her right to autonomy of her body," the high court had said.

(With PTI inputs)