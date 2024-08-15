Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said when citizens fulfill their responsibilities collectively, they naturally become guardians of each other's rights

PM Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Constitution was instrumental in safeguarding the rights of dalits, oppressed and the deprived sections of the society and urged citizens to focus on their duties enshrined in the document.

Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said when citizens fulfill their responsibilities collectively, they naturally become guardians of each other's rights.

"By performing our duties, we inherently protect these rights without needing any additional effort," Modi said.

He said the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution was an important landmark to reflect on its pivotal role in uniting and strengthening the nation.

"Over these 75 years, the Constitution has been instrumental in fortifying Bharat's democracy and safeguarding the rights of our dalits, the oppressed, the exploited and the deprived sections of the society," Modi said in remarks that came amidst a raging row over the Supreme Court judgement on sub-categorisation of SC and ST reservations.

Underscoring the need to fulfill duties enshrined in the Constitution, the Prime Minister said such responsibility extended beyond citizens to every arm of the government.

"This responsibility extends beyond just the citizens to the Central government, its employees, state governments, state government employees and every local self-governing institution, whether it be a panchayat, municipalities, municipal corporations, tehsil or district," he said.

"However, it is also essential that all 140 crore citizens recognise their duties. When we all fulfill our responsibilities collectively, we naturally become guardians of each other's rights," Modi said.

"By performing our duties, we inherently protect these rights without needing any additional effort. I hope we will embrace this mindset which will not only strengthen our democracy but also enhance our collective strength, propelling us forward with renewed power," he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks also came against the backdrop of the opposition attack on the BJP, accusing it of trying to change the Constitution, a charge vehemently rejected by the party.

Following a Supreme Court observation that a concept of creamy layer be applied in sub-categorisation of SC/STs, the Union Cabinet had asserted that there was no provision of creamy layer in the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar.

