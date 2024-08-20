Poems, profundities and plain speak mark meet to seek justice for Kolkata rape-murder; top professionals show support, cite concerns on busy Monday morning in Mumbai

Waves of violence need to end. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Azad Maidan (SoBo) protest site resonated with shouts of: ‘Desh ki beti kaisi ho, surakshit ho, surakshit ho’ as protesters gathered on Monday morning to ask for justice in the Kolkata rape-murder case. The call for a protest meet had gone up a couple of days ago on social media, with people invited to the Azad Maidan event headlined: ‘Justice for Our Sister’. The dress code, which many, both men and women, had adhered to at the site, was white, with a red scarf and a black ribbon.

Banner manner

The protesters holding aloft banners with slogans that read: ‘Hands off, back away’ and ‘Respect the gender that gave you birth’ stood in a circle as a number of speakers voiced opinions, anguish and anger. Poems were read out, profundities spoken and searing pain spelt out, by citizens, housewives, professionals and top doctors. It was a meet that showed that Mumbai and India are on the boil. This was not simmering rage, this was a red-hot explosion, an inferno that found expression, though in a disciplined and meaningful manner.

Time bound

Protester Kajal Jain asserted, “Though it is absolutely disheartening, we cannot give up. We want a very strong punishment, most importantly, it should be time bound. Here, it should be death by hanging. The bigger picture is addressing all atrocities, including that any juvenile that commits rape, should be tried as a major. We have become the rape capital of the world. The conviction rate is poor. In this case, the fact that a cover-up was attempted is shocking. Now that the Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance, let us see what happens,” she added.



Our presence, our pain at Azad Maidan

A gent with a twist on Tagore’s lines, held a banner that asked: ‘Where is the mind without fear? Where is the head held high?’ made the journey from Vashi. Suresh Dewri said, “This is the most heinous crime. It is absolutely shameful, that we have these situations in this day and age. I have sisters who are doctors, we know their work hours, how they have to leave their family and work. We now need to see what happens tomorrow (Tuesday) through the Supreme Court.”

At this juncture rallying cries went up in Hindi, “Ek, do, teen, chaar, kyon hua atyachaar?” (one, two, three, four—why did this crime take place’) and “Behen, hum sharminda hain tumhaare kaatil zinda hain” (Sister, we are ashamed, your murderers are free). A group said, “We want to see decisive action and swift justice. Why no transparency and why this vandalism? Why is political mileage being taken by some? There were also attempts to brush this under the carpet. It is time to make every workspace safe,” said Gaurav and Siddharth Rakshit and Subhadra Vaidyanathan.

Where next?

There was Dr Bhakti Bhalavat who had one question, “If we are not safe in our own country, where will we be safe?” she asked. She also said every parent is wondering where to send their children now. “This is a moment that should unite us all,” she added. Amish Pal also at the protest place said, “So much chaos, an avalanche of opinions means our focus is getting diffused. There are a lot of distractions. Let us not move away from the brutal crime and need for justice.” There was deep scepticism and bitter cynicism along with rage. The participants took a pledge for gender equality and repeated after a speaker that they “uphold truth and justice as their only religion.”

Fear psychosis

Said Dr Vaishali Solao, “There have been attempts at a cover-up. Give me one reason why parents were told that this was a suicide initially. Why were they not allowed to see her for three hours? Why was the college principal being allegedly shielded? Are hospitals creating some kind of complicit environment for all this? Don’t working professionals need to feel safe on night shifts?”

She also pointed out that women were seen as “soft targets.” She recalled her professional journey, “where 25 years ago, I did not have these concerns. I was worried about the patient, diagnosis and management. Today, we see an anxiety disorder, a fear psychosis amongst young doctors. We simply cannot afford to let our doctors be afraid.” The doc hoped that the “wave of anger and defiance is here to stay and we should have airport-like security at these medical facilities.”

Larger impact

A silence fell as Dr J D Sunavala spoke on the mike at the maidan. He pointed to, “overworked doctors and no proper facilities.” His statement that it is not just doctors, “but the larger community that suffers” drew applause. Dr Ashwin Mehta said, “When I was a resident doctor, doctors were considered as Gods. The government has been tardy in the protection of doctors. Society needs to awaken, naari samman is vanishing.”

A banner in the background read: ‘Hospital second home. Not safe anymore?’ even as Dr Rajesh P stated, “Something deep has happened in all of us. We have to become instruments of change now. Something has been murdered within us. When something like this happens, it diminishes all of us.” He also reminded the gathering how people sitting in homes lit diyas, and showed appreciation by banging on thalis as the, “medical professionals put their lives on the line during COVID.”

Mob violence

Older doctors recalled an era when they did not fear patient and relative violence, younger doctors said there is fear of violence. It spoke of the degeneration of society as a whole. Dr Nihar M stated, “I remember my residency days. There were just a couple of security guards. When a mob came in, even they became targets. My generation has witnessed oxygen cylinders being thrown, docs have been slapped so hard that their eardrums have ruptured and a doctor’s head was kicked like a football.” All the docs explained that people must understand, “no doctor wants to lose a patient. It is a personal loss for them as well.”

Dr Mehul Bhansali said, “There will be times when people will die, that is natural, it is reality. One cannot resort to throwing and burning.” As Monday morning wore on, some left the protest, others were joining in. Some placed flowers at the foot of a covered poster, in respect and there was an atmosphere of solemnity. One left with the words ringing in one’s ear: “Development is not just GDP but human development.” A country which cannot take care of its healthcare professionals cannot call itself developed or developing in any way.

Aug 20

Day SC bench will hear rape-murder case