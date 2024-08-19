Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > WATCH HERE Mumbai doctors protest at Azad Maidan over Kolkata rape murder case

WATCH HERE: Mumbai doctors protest at Azad Maidan over Kolkata rape-murder case

Updated on: 19 August,2024 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Doctors and locals from Mumbai held a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday amid the ongoing nationwide stir over the Kolkata rape-murder case. One of the protesting doctors urged the government to ensure that every organisation has a safety audit. On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital

WATCH HERE: Mumbai doctors protest at Azad Maidan over Kolkata rape-murder case

Locals protest against the Kolkata rape-murder case in Mumbai on August 18. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
WATCH HERE: Mumbai doctors protest at Azad Maidan over Kolkata rape-murder case
x
00:00

Doctors and locals from Mumbai held a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday amid the ongoing nationwide stir over the Kolkata rape-murder case, news agency ANI rpeorted.






On August 9, a postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community to demand safe working conditions for doctors.  

One of the protesting doctors at Azad Maidan urged the government on Monday to ensure that every organisation has a safety audit.

"We request the government that every organisation should have safety audit... What is the point if we are not safe even after more than 70 years of independence? Doctors always first think of patients and not their own safety. The workplace has to be safe for us," said Dr Prerna Gomes from Jaslok Hospital.

On Sunday, the West Bengal Governor's office alerted medical colleges in the state to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided with adequate protection.

"Today Raj Bhavan contacted Medical Colleges in the State and alerted them to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided adequate protection," Raj Bhavan Media Cell said in a post on X.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case after the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the central agency from Kolkata Police. A civic volunteer was arrested in the case and is now under CBI's custody. CBI completed the 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Tuesday, a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of it.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news kolkata India news DOCTORS Womens safety

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK