Locals protest against the Kolkata rape-murder case in Mumbai on August 18. Pic/PTI

Doctors and locals from Mumbai held a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday amid the ongoing nationwide stir over the Kolkata rape-murder case, news agency ANI rpeorted.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community to demand safe working conditions for doctors.



One of the protesting doctors at Azad Maidan urged the government on Monday to ensure that every organisation has a safety audit.



"We request the government that every organisation should have safety audit... What is the point if we are not safe even after more than 70 years of independence? Doctors always first think of patients and not their own safety. The workplace has to be safe for us," said Dr Prerna Gomes from Jaslok Hospital.

VIDEO | Doctors stage a protest at the Azad Maidan of Mumbai over the rape and murder of trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.



On Sunday, the West Bengal Governor's office alerted medical colleges in the state to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided with adequate protection.



"Today Raj Bhavan contacted Medical Colleges in the State and alerted them to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided adequate protection," Raj Bhavan Media Cell said in a post on X.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case after the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the central agency from Kolkata Police. A civic volunteer was arrested in the case and is now under CBI's custody. CBI completed the 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Tuesday, a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of it.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)