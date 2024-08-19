CBI officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, in the Kolkata rape-murder case. Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted, and why he made her parents wait for nearly three hours, an official said

Doctors protest against the Kolkata rape-murder incident, near Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/ PTI

On August 9, a 31-year-old on-duty postgraduate trainee was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has triggered nationwide protests, especially by the medical fraternity, over the safety of doctors as well as women. The Kolkata Police, which was earlier probing the case, had arrested a civic volunteer for the crime. Following concerns of coverups, the victim's parents approached the Calcutta High Court, which handed over the probe to the central agency.

On Monday morning, Ghosh reached the CBI's city office at CGO Complex, an official said.

He was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted, and why he made her parents wait for nearly three hours, the official added.

The ex-principal was also asked to reveal the person who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident. The body of the postgraduate trainee was found in the seminar hall of the hospital.

The officers of the central probe agency are also checking Ghosh's mobile phone call details as well as his WhatsApp chat list.

Ghosh, an orthopaedic doctor, has been questioned for several hours since Friday by the CBI officers.

He had resigned from the post of RG Kar Medical College principal two days after the doctor's body was found on August 9. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court. The court directed him to approach a single bench.

On August 18, CBI sources said the central agency has begun the psychological testing of the accused in the case. According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team.

Last week, a mob of 5,000-7,000 people invaded the RG Kar Hospital and attacked the protesting doctors and medical students. They also attempted to ransack the premises, forcing security officials and the police to disperse the crowd.

Two days later, Kolkata Police said they had arrested 19 people who were allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises.

(With PTI inputs)