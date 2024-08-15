SC to review CBI’s appeal in 2006 Nithari serial killings case

On July 19, the top court had agreed to hear separate pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Uttar Pradesh government against the high court verdict

Surendra Koli. Pic/X

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a fresh plea filed by the CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court’s verdict that acquitted Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan tagged the CBI’s plea with some other petitions pending in the apex court against the high court order of October 16, 2023.

On July 19, the top court had agreed to hear separate pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Uttar Pradesh government against the high court verdict.

