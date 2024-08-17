Court orders affidavits from police and hospital, demands CBI interim report on doctor’s case

A vandalised protest site outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article Failure of state machinery: Calcutta High Court over hospital vandalism x 00:00

The Calcutta High Court on Friday observed that mob violence at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital was an absolute failure of state machinery in West Bengal. A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said it was hard to believe that the police intelligence did not have information about the gathering of 7,000 people at the health facility when the state’s lawyer told the court that a mob of such number had assembled at the hospital on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT



Medical students protest in Hyderabad

The court directed the police and the administrator of the hospital to file two separate affidavits narrating the true state of affairs on the next hearing date on August 21. The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said the police should place on record the entire sequence of events. The investigating team of CBI was also directed by the court to file an interim report about the progress of its investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, which led to a ceasework by junior doctors in government hospitals in the state.

Colleagues involved, parents tell CBI

The parents of the woman doctor, have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of the same medical establishment were involved in the crime, an officer said. The parents also provided the central agency, which is conducting the probe into the case on an order of the Calcutta High Court, with names of those who they suspect to be associated with their daughter’s killing in the state-run hospital.

CM Mamata leads protest rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital last week. TMC activists, who accompanied Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the chief minister has already made.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever